Small but mighty Alfriston Primary School is a big success with Ofsted

A small “but mighty” primary school in East Sussex has received top marks with an ‘outstanding in all areas’ rating from Ofsted. Alfriston Primary School has been given the highest rating following a two-day inspection in June.

Ofsted Inspectors say the school – based in North Road - is outstanding in all areas. Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision, all received the highest marks.

Headteacher, Lindsey Hudson says she is delighted with the rating and proud of the entire school community.

She said: “We are a small school and our mantra is ‘Small but mighty’ - and this result proves it!

“This achievement is down to the hard work and unwavering dedication of pupils, parents and carers, teachers and support staff, governors, and the local community.

"We’ve always been a school which aims to give every child the best possible education, alongside the importance of developing character, in a caring and supportive environment - now Ofsted has confirmed it, and we are all immensely proud!”

There are many highlights in the Ofsted report, including:

Pupils are proud of their school and feel safe at Alfriston.Adults have high expectations of them and put them first in every way.

Pupils thrive at the school – expectations are high, and they achieve very well because of this.

The school’s work to enrich pupils’ lives and develop their experiences beyond the classroom is noteworthy – sport, drama and music are a daily feature.

This is a school where high standards matter and leaders at all levels have a clear vision for the school. Aspirations are limitless.

Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to school are impressive. Character development and building pupils’ confidence and resilience have a high priority.

To read the full Ofsted report please visit: Alfriston School - Ofsted Report