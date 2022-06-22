South Bersted Primary School celebrates £1,500 grant

Students and staff at South Bersted Church of England Primary School celebrated receiving £1,500 from the Tesco Community Grant last week.

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:51 am

The cheque was presented on Thursday, June 16 by Tesco staff member Jackie Hayes, and the money went towards buying raised planters for the school vegetable plot.

"This week, Mrs Austin has been working with some of the children to install the raised beds and raise them up,” a school spokesperson said.

"We were really delighted to be awarded this grant,” they added.

“The funding has allowed us to enhance our vegetable plot which provides opportunities for our pupils to grow and prepare their own fruit and vegetables, and share this produce across the school.”

To nominate a project for a grant, visit tescocommuinitygrants.org.uk