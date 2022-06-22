South Bersted Primary School celebrates £1,500 grant

The cheque was presented on Thursday, June 16 by Tesco staff member Jackie Hayes, and the money went towards buying raised planters for the school vegetable plot.

"This week, Mrs Austin has been working with some of the children to install the raised beds and raise them up,” a school spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were really delighted to be awarded this grant,” they added.

Students were joined by Jackie Hayes from Tesco for the presentation of a £1,500 cheque.

“The funding has allowed us to enhance our vegetable plot which provides opportunities for our pupils to grow and prepare their own fruit and vegetables, and share this produce across the school.”