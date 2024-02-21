South Downs Learning Trust makes shortlist at this year's educational MAT Excellence Awards
Stakeholders are immensely proud to be considered for this award, as they stand tall with other large nationwide trusts in recognition of their achievements and continued work within their Eastbourne community.
Mr Paul Murphy, Executive Headteacher at South Downs Learning Trust, has said: “We may currently be a smaller trust, but we are mighty in our intentions, and to be acknowledged and shortlisted after such rigorous selection criteria is a great achievement in itself.
"We are, of course, exceptionally proud of our staff, our learners and their families and the continued support from our wider, professional community. It is their continued efforts, support and strengthened opportunities that make us who we are, and always with the young people of East Sussex in mind.
"This recognition further embeds our culture and mission, allowing us to continue to #AchieveSuccessTogether with our learners and community at our trust’s core.”
For more details on these awards, other shortlisted MATs from across the country, and for details on last year’s acknowledgements, check out the details on the MAT Excellence Awards website.
Being shortlisted for the 'Community Trust of the Year' award is a significant achievement that recognises South Downs Learning Trust’s commitment to serving their community and making a positive impact.
It signifies that their efforts, initiatives, and contributions have been acknowledged and appreciated by external evaluators, all of whom are experts within the educational field.
This recognition acknowledges their reputation both locally and further afield, highlighting their valuable work in fostering a strong sense of community and social responsibility.
A great achievement for a local, East Sussex trust, with two Eastbourne schools at their heart. Good luck to South Downs Learning Trust as they embark on this exciting journey towards the award ceremony (June, date TBC).