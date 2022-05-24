Southway school rated 'good' in latest Ofsted inspection

The report praised the primary school’s high standards of teaching and learning, as well as its ‘friendly and vibrant atmosphere.”

Following a visit last term, Ofsted inspectors commended the school's leadership for establishing an ‘ambitious curriculum’ designed to ensure pupils develop the knowledge they need at each stage of their schooling. This includes catching up on any learning lost over the last two years as a result of the pandemic.

Alongside their academic learning, the report also praised the breadth of additional learning opportunities on offer, which are designed to give students a chance to explore their individual interests through clubs related to music, theatre, academia and sport.

Southway Primary school celebrates Ofsted rating

Finally, the report highlighted how highly parents and pupils talk about the school, with one parent said to sum up the views of many, caying: “There have been many improvements at school. The children want to be there, want to learn and want to do well. My child is very happy at this school and I actively recommend Southway to other parents.”

“This ‘Good’ judgement from Ofsted is something that everyone associated with our school can take pride in, recognising the collective efforts of staff, pupils, families and governors over the past few years,” said Mike Wood, Principal at Southway Primary School.

"I am particularly pleased that the Inspectors saw what a happy school community we are and how much pupils are enjoying being back in their classrooms and making the most of their learning.

“As ever, we remain committed to providing the very best start to our pupils’ education and giving them all the tools they will need to grow into successful young people. This report provides very positive foundations for Southway on which we will continue to build for the future.”

Darran Ellison-Lee, director of Primary Education at United Learning added: “The Inspectors clearly saw that Southway is a friendly, vibrant school in which children are enjoying and thriving in their learning. Following the challenges of the past two years due to the pandemic, it is particularly positive that pupils are now catching up on any lost learning and opportunities and taking full advantage of being in school.”