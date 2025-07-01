'Special Mention' for Slindon School in national awards

Independent Day and Boarding School, Slindon College, near Arundel, was given a 'Special Mention' by judges in the Education Choices Awards 2025, Inclusive SEN Provision category.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the first round of judging in these national awards, Slindon College were put through as one of six finalists in the Inclusive SEN Provision Category before then receiving a Special Mention in the final judging.

The Education Choices Awards judges were looking for how children with additional learning needs are able to access the curriculum at our school and the opportunities they are given to access their learning and the curriculum. The judging panel which included Dr. Joseph Spence and Dr. Sandie Okoro OBE, also evaluated how we support children with their learning in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slindon College is an Independent Boarding and Day School providing a Specialist Learning Environment for boys aged 8-18, set in the historic Slindon House in the South Downs National Park. Slindon College is a small school with an inclusive boarding community. Classes have a maximum of 10 pupils to ensure individual needs are met and to promote personal development.

To find out more about Slindon College visit www.slindoncollege.co.uk.