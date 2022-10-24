Specialist school LVS Hassocks hosts first ISA SEN football tournament

The award-winning specialist school held the London South event within its 36-acre grounds in Sayers Common.

The schools that took part included Wemms, Slindon College, Muntham House and Oakgrove College.

LVS Hassocks principal Jen Weeks said: “I am so proud that our local community of specialist schools have come together to celebrate what will hopefully be a yearly event.”

LVS Hassocks hosted its first ever Independent Schools Association (ISA) SEN football tournament on Thursday, October 20

The morning started with Albion in the Community through Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club delivering a ‘masterclass’ for players, which included teaching practical skills and warm up activities. Each student in the football tournament received a medal.

Helen Stanton-Tonner, director of Education and Inclusion for ISA said: “It’s amazing to be part of such an inclusive and forward-thinking event that incorporates the local independent and state schools in the area. Thank you to Jen and the team for inviting us along.”