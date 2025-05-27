Spectacular Sion pupils tackle adventure at Bowles

Last week, children from Year 6 at Our Lady of Sion Junior School in Worthing, went to Tunbridge Wells to take on a challenge that would test their resilience, independence and bravery: Bowles outdoor residential centre.

At Bowles, they tested their teamwork with canoeing, they faced their fears bouldering at Harrison’s Rocks and used their hand-eye coordination skills in archery. They had to learn independence whilst in their dorms, which was a challenge for some, but they all overcame it.

Every day, they were treated to delicious food including chicken curry, fabulous fish and chips and a roast dinner. Most of the pupils’ favourite activity was the dry-slope skiing. “I thoroughly enjoyed that activity” said Eli, “I was really proud of myself by getting to the top slope first.”

It wasn’t all perfect though, the pupils had to deal with mosquitos and freezing cold temperatures.

Despite this, they still enjoyed their week and it taught them valuable life experiences: Bowles was a huge success.