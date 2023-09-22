Speed limit drastically reduced to protect children going to school in West Sussex village

Children, parents and staff walking to Shipley CE Primary School are now safer thanks to new speed limits designed to help vulnerable road users.

West Sussex County Council announced on Friday, September 22, that the speed limit has been reduced from 60mph to 30mph on School Lane and Red Lane.

A section outside of the school has been reduced to 20mph thanks to West Sussex County Council’s new speed limit policy.

The council said they received an application for a speed limit traffic regulation order to reduce the speed and said the change was applied in August.

The speed limit policy was approved by the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport Joy Dennis in December 2022.

She said: “The policy was introduced to help vulnerable road users and make active travel choices more attractive in West Sussex. Part of the policy includes an option for lower speed limits on rural roads and to make it easier for 20mph limits to be introduced outside of schools. The safety of children going to school is of the upmost importance to us so it’s great to see this policy being used effectively in Shipley. I hope that this change also encourages children, parents and staff to feel safe and confident to walk or cycle to the school.”

The council said the speed limit policy and decision to lower the speed limit supports active travel, which is one of the key aspects of the West Sussex Transport Plan 2022 – 2036.

People can find out more about Traffic Regulation Orders at www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/traffic-regulation-orders.

Sarah Cuthbertson, who applied for the speed limit traffic regulation order, said: “I’m hugely grateful and delighted to West Sussex County Council for approving and implementing the new 20/30MPH zone.

“With cars being faster than ever before, it is so easy to not realise how fast we are driving. Slower speeds are crucial, especially on single carriage roads such as Red Lane and School Lane, which in particular sees a high volume of traffic during term times due to the primary school, but it also doubles up as a popular road for walkers and equestrians too.”