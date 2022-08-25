Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school announced a year of ‘brilliant’ results for students at the Sackville Road school, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Subjects that saw particular success at St Andrew’s included French, German, Spanish, art photography and physical education, where students averaged a grade 5 or higher.

English also saw impressive results with almost 50 per cent of all students achieving a grade 5 or higher, and almost 70 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or higher. The school also saw 70 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or higher in maths.

Head teacher Mia Lowney with Lawrence Newman and Lenny Dyson

There were some impressive individual performances: Basil Biji Chirathilattu achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and three grade 7s; William Christian achieved two 9s, three 8s, three7s and three 6s; Janvie Medrano achieved, on average, two whole grades above his targets in every subject, including a grade 9 in PE and Lawrence Newman gained a grade 9, a grade 8, seven 7s and a further two grade 6s.

Head teacher Mia Lowney said she was proud of the students’ achievements.

"Over the last two years, they have worked incredibly hard and faced significant challenges,” she added. “It is fantastic to see this reflected in their results. We could not be more pleased for them and are excited to see them thrive as they take their next steps.

“I would also like to say thank you to not only our students, but our fantastic school community who have made all this possible, including our parents and families, teachers and support staff.”

Billy Kerr, Patrick Wright and Lou Catibog at St Andrew's