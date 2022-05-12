St Andrews Pre-School in Burgess Hill celebrates outstanding Ofsted result

It was given the rating for every category – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Manager Sarah John said she is proud of the hard work her team put in every day and the way they create a safe and enriching environment to learn in.
The report said: “ The outstanding quality of teaching ensures that staff include every child in all activities, regardless of their stage of development.
"Every child's uniqueness is valued as a result of the staff's expert knowledge and understanding of all children's abilities.”
It added: “The manager inspires and motivates children, their parents and the staff team to achieve the best they can.”