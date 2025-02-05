St Andrew's Prep awarded prestigious English as an Additional Language Gold Award

St Andrew's Prep is delighted to announce that it has become the first boarding prep school to receive the prestigious English as an Additional Language (EAL) Gold Award. This significant achievement highlights the school's unwavering commitment to nurturing an inclusive and supportive environment for pupils from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Following his visit to the school, Graham Smith, Director of the EAL Academy, praised the exceptional standard of its EAL provision. He said, “Teaching at St Andrew’s Prep is highly inclusive and the pupils I spoke to were full of praise for both the buddy and language ambassador systems. However, the most striking thing about St Andrew’s Prep’s EAL provision is the consistency. Senior leaders, middle leaders, classroom teachers, a governor, a parent and pupils all tell and live the same story about how multilingualism is valued and encouraged. It's no surprise that at the core of this kind of consistency is a highly influential and effective EAL Leader.”

Headmaster Tom Gregory expressed his pride in the school's achievement, stating: "We are all delighted by this award. It reflects our deep commitment to ensuring every child feels included, supported and valued as an individual. It is also a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our staff, who have made a meaningful difference in the lives of pupils for whom English is an additional language. Special recognition goes to our Head of EAL, Miss Lozano-Arcas, whose vision, passion and leadership have been instrumental in guiding us to this accomplishment."

St Andrew's Prep continues to lead the way in providing exceptional education and support to its diverse pupil body, preparing them to thrive in an interconnected world. The school’s EAL Department offers a comprehensive and individually tailored programme designed to meet the cognitive, emotional and social needs of each international pupil, ensuring a holistic approach to their development. The school's inclusive ethos, small class sizes and dedicated support for special educational needs (SEN) further exemplify its commitment to outstanding pastoral care and academic success.

For more information about St Andrew's Prep and its EAL programme, please visit www.standrewsprep.co.uk