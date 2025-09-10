St Andrew’s Prep named finalist in prestigious Education Innovation Awards

St Andrew’s Prep is delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist in the Talk Education Awards for Innovation in Education 2025. The awards celebrate schools across the country that are breaking new ground and finding fresh ways to inspire pupils.

The school's nomination shines a light on its commitment to sustainability, which has grown in exciting ways this year through the creation of its Community and Sensory Garden. Once a disused area, the space has been transformed into a vibrant hub for learning, play and togetherness, thanks to the enthusiasm of our pupils, the wider community and the passion of the school’s head gardener, Hannah Gorman.

The garden has quickly become a place everyone is proud of. Children have helped at every step - planting, pruning and even building bug hotels that have brought new wildlife into the area. Hannah’s much-loved ‘Little Sprouts’ club now runs five weekly gardening groups, including a Pre-Prep club so popular it has its own waiting list.

This is just one part of the school’s wider aim to weave sustainability into every part of school life. The school’s flourishing Woodland Classroom continues to grow in importance, and its pupil-led Eco-Squad even proposed an upgraded cycle route to local MP Josh Babarinde. Added to this are the school’s Eco-Day celebrations, beach cleans, junk modelling and recycling projects. Step by step, St Andrew’s pupils are learning by doing, and becoming young environmental leaders along the way.

Little Sprouts Club in action at St Andrew’s Prep, Eastbourne

This news comes on the back of another major achievement: the school’s Eco-Committee was recently awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award with Distinction. This nationally recognised award is given to schools whose pupil-led Eco-Committee goes above and beyond in embedding sustainability across the curriculum and the wider community.

Headmaster, Tom Gregory said, “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in the Talk Education Awards. Sustainability is such an important part of who we are, and our pupils are at the heart of it - taking the lead in transforming the garden, exploring and learning in the Woodland Classroom, shaping initiatives like the upgraded cycle route and bringing our Eco-Day and community projects to life. Watching them take responsibility, solve problems and connect with nature and their community has been truly inspiring.”

Josh Babarinde added: “"I was delighted to be invited to visit St Andrew’s Prep earlier this year. The school is a fantastic example of how education can nurture a love for the environment while also bringing communities together. From their Community and Sensory Garden to their Eco-Squad’s proposal for an upgraded cycle route, the school is helping children make a real difference locally. I have no doubt their initiatives will inspire the children, and the wider town, for years to come.”