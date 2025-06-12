St Andrew's Prep named finalist in the 2025 Education Choices Awards

The arts are central to school life at St Andrew's Prep.

From music and drama to art and design, creativity is woven into the daily experience of every pupil. With over 20 specialist staff – many of them practising artists and performers – pupils benefit from expert guidance in music, drama, dance and art. Weekly curriculum lessons, vibrant clubs, and scholarship pathways ensure that all children, from Nursery to Year 8, are supported and inspired to develop their talents.

Major productions, like Moana and our High School Musical Jr sit alongside trips to Paris and Venice, while partnerships with Eastbourne College, Glyndebourne and the local community provide exciting collaborative and community-based opportunities. Pupils also regularly achieve success in competitions and scholarships to top senior schools.

Headmaster Tom Gregory said, "We believe every child deserves the chance to discover and express their creative voice. This recognition is a consequence of the passion and dedication of our staff, and the wonderfully inclusive culture of the arts at St Andrew’s Prep.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to our staff, parents and pupils for championing the values of curiosity, confidence and kindness through the arts every day.”

The nomination affirms St Andrew’s Prep’s position as a leading school for creative opportunity, and underlines the vital role of the arts in shaping confident, expressive, and well-rounded young people.