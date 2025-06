Proud moment for St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Haywards Heath as their talented yr6 boys (and Mid Sussex Marlins swimmers) brought home, for a second year in a row, double gold for the Open Boys category in both the 4x25m medley and 4x25m freestyle.

The team competed against other primary schools in Sussex in 2 relay races in the qualifying round of the Sussex Primary Schools Team Relay Championships on Wednesday 12th March in Horsham Pavilions.