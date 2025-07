Year 11 Leavers from from St Oscar Romero Catholic School & Sixth Form attended their Prom at stunning Castle Goring. The evening was filled with elegance, excitement, and celebration.

Students arrived in style and truly made the most of the occasion — dancing, laughing, and enjoying every moment together.

It was a wonderful way to mark the end of their exams and the school could not be prouder of how they represented themselves. It truly was an evening to remember!