St Oscar Romero Catholic School School Finger Prints Ambassadors visit Houses of Parliament to discuss climate change issues
Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West said "I had the pleasure of welcoming a fantastic group of bright and curious students from St Oscar Romero Catholic School to Parliament today for a tour of this historic building. It’s always inspiring to see young people engaging with how our democracy works.
"After their tour, we had a fun Q&A and discussion session where they asked brilliant questions about my role as MP for Worthing West, net zero, climate and the environment, sewage, housing, and serving our communities.
"Their enthusiasm was a great reminder of the importance of involving young people in politics.A huge thank you to the teachers and staff for organising the visit—and to the students for their fantastic energy.
"Who knows, maybe a future MP or Prime Minister was among them today!
"If you’re a local school interested in visiting Parliament, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with my office. I’d love to welcome you here! [email protected]"