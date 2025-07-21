St Oscar Romero Catholic School & Sixth Form receive an "Outstanding" rating from Ofsted

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

St Oscar Romero Catholic School & Sixth Form are delighted to have received an "Outstanding" rating from Ofsted, across all five inspection areas: Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Sixth Form Provision.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks another historic moment in the school’s 68-year history.

The report stated “This is a highly aspirational school where pupils truly thrive. All groups of pupils make exceptional progress from their start points. Staff identify effectively and remove any barriers to learning so that every pupil can reach their potential. In particular, the support provided to disadvantaged pupils is exemplary. Pupils make a valuable contribution to the life of the school. They embrace opportunities to be active citizens through acts of charity and the promotion of equality. Alongside these rich ‘human’ experiences, pupils enhance their wider development through a broad range of high-quality ‘practical’ experiences. As pupils move through the school, they take an increasingly active role in helping to shape the enrichment offer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school opened a new Sixth Form in September 2024 and were delighted that their post-16 provision was praised by Ofsted. The report states “The recently opened sixth form has been quickly established as an integral part of the school community. Sixth-form students achieve highly and engage fully in all aspects of school life”.

Student and Staff Celebration Day - Staff vs Students Team Tag

St Oscar Romero Catholic School and Sixth Form is an 11-18 school located in Goring by Sea, and teaches approximately 1100 students.

Further sections of the report stated;

“Pupils feel a strong sense of belonging in the school. Relationships are harmonious and mutually respectful. Pupils know that their efforts will always be noticed and valued. They embrace opportunities to celebrate one another’s achievements. Parents and carers are extremely positive about the way that staff always ‘go the extra mile’ for their children”.

“Leaders are relentlessly ambitious for every pupil to achieve academic excellence through a rich learning experience. Governors share leaders’ determination to provide an exceptional school experience for every pupil. Across the curriculum, teachers have expert subject knowledge. Pupils are highly motivated and have excellent attitudes to their learning”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student and Staff Celebration Day - Kick Rugby

“Pupils behave in an exemplary manner. They consistently meet the very high expectations that leaders have set for them”.

“Pupils’ wider development is highly prioritised. The school has carefully planned the range of opportunities that will be most beneficial in helping pupils to lead fulfilling and happy lives in adulthood”.

The school's leadership team, including Headteacher Pete Byrne, have praised the dedication of the students, staff, parents and Governors in achieving this outstanding result. Mr Byrne said “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our students, staff and our families who continuously support the school. This report is a true reflection of our shared values, our commitment to excellence, and the ambition we have for every child to achieve their God-given potential”

Students and staff ended the academic school year with a whole school Liturgy followed by a celebration on the school field. Students played games and took part in different activities in their form groups, including team tag against the staff, kick Rugby, bucking bronco and huge inflatables, generously sponsored by the Friends of Romero’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student and Staff Celebration Day - Team Tag

The two-day inspection, with a team of five inspectors, took place at the end April and the report has now been officially been published and shared with parents/carers and governors. The full report can be read here https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/126096

Tom Morton/NationalWorld Butlin’s Bognor Regis opens biggest ever Soft Play – and locals can join the fun £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Butlin’s is back in the spotlight with its biggest indoor Soft Play yet – and for the first time, local families can experience it without booking a full holiday. The brand-new four-storey attraction at Butlin’s Bognor Regis is packed with colourful Skyline Gang characters, climbing nets, slides, sensory zones, and endless energy-burning fun for babies, toddlers, and juniors. Next door, the new Puppet Castle hosts free daily shows full of charm and nostalgia. This exciting day-visitor offer gives local parents an affordable, weather-proof way to keep little ones entertained in true Butlin’s style. Book your family day out at Butlin’s Bognor Regis now and rediscover what makes it magical.