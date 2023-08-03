A Worthing school will find out in September whether it will get the go-ahead from West Sussex County Council to open a sixth-form.

St Oscar Romero Catholic School, in Goring Street, recently held a four-week consultation into the plans.

Once the responses have been assessed, it will be down to Lucy Butler, the council’s director of children, young people & learning, to give the scheme the thumbs-up.

The school, which was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in May, which is over-subscribed, has a waiting list for all year groups and currently caters for 929 youngsters aged 11 to 16.

It aims to add a sixth-form for 100 students from September 2024, with another intake of 100 in September 2025.

This will require a new building.

The estimated cost of the new building will be £2million.