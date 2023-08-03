BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

St Oscar Romero Catholic School wants to establish new sixth form

A Worthing school will find out in September whether it will get the go-ahead from West Sussex County Council to open a sixth-form.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:55 BST

St Oscar Romero Catholic School, in Goring Street, recently held a four-week consultation into the plans.

Once the responses have been assessed, it will be down to Lucy Butler, the council’s director of children, young people & learning, to give the scheme the thumbs-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school, which was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in May, which is over-subscribed, has a waiting list for all year groups and currently caters for 929 youngsters aged 11 to 16.

It aims to add a sixth-form for 100 students from September 2024, with another intake of 100 in September 2025.

This will require a new building.

The estimated cost of the new building will be £2million.

St Oscar’s, which is self-funding, has already managed to save up £1.2million and will be making a bid for further funding.

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilOfsted