St Paul’s CE Academy shines bright with exceptional achievements

St Paul’s Church of England Academy in Hastings continues to go from strength to strength, following its excellent Ofsted inspection in which evidence gathered suggested that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out. The school remains firmly rooted in its Christian vision, “Let your light shine” (John 1:1–5), and is proud to provide not only an outstanding education, but also rich opportunities for every child to flourish.

Ofsted inspectors praised the school’s welcoming ethos, noting:

“Pupils really enjoy coming to school. They know they are part of a welcoming community, where they are safe and cared for. Pupils embody the values of this inclusive school, treating each other with respect and kindness.”

The report also highlighted the breadth of opportunity and excellence beyond the classroom:

St Paul's Year 4 children celebrating their performance in the Multiplication screening check with Helena Dollimore.

“There are a huge range of clubs and activities that pupils participate in… sporting activities, learning to play different instruments and art clubs… The individual talents and interests of pupils are valued and nurtured very well.”

In a further affirmation of the school’s strengths, a recent Anglican Church (SIAMS) inspection commended St Paul’s for its deep community focus and its commitment to helping every child achieve their God-given potential:

“The learning experience is varied, with many activities beyond the classroom in place to develop their curiosity and individual talents. The leadership team is committed to the local community, wanting the best opportunities and outcomes for different groups of learners.”

Academic and Creative Excellence

St Paul's Choir celebrating their success at the Hastings Music Festival

This year, St Paul’s celebrated a remarkable academic milestone: 74% of Year 4 pupils scored full marks (25/25) in the national multiplication screening check, placing the school in the top 3% nationally.

The school also continues to gain recognition for its outstanding music and performing arts provision, recently being named a Lead Sussex Music Hub school. In March, Year 4 pupils secured first place at the Hastings Music Festival in the “Whole Class Instrumental Teaching” category, building on their impressive second place result the year before, which led to a performance with Tenors Unlimited at the White Rock Theatre.

Music provision is strong and progressive, with pupils learning the recorder in Year 4 and ukulele in Year 5 under the expert guidance of dedicated music teacher, Miss Watson.

Sporting and Reading Success

The school also celebrates sporting triumphs, having taken 1st place at Town Sports and recently securing Gold in Indoor Athletics.

Literacy is equally valued. St Paul’s is one of a small number of schools nationally to be awarded the Open University Reading for Pleasure Mark, recognising its commitment to developing lifelong readers.

Co-Headteachers Maria Kiniari and Tom Glenn commented:

“Not only does the school value academic achievement, but we are driven by an unwavering commitment to helping children discover and develop their talents across all areas. Our goal is to give every child the opportunity to excel.”

Join the St Paul’s Community

There are still places available for September 2025. If your child is starting school in September 2026, parents are warmly invited to visit the school and experience its nurturing, vibrant community in person.

Open Day Tours for New Starters 2026:

Thursday 16th October: 09.30 and 17.30

Thursday 23rd October: 09.30

To book a tour or find out more, please contact the school office or visit www.stpaulsceacademy.org.