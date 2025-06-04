St Paul's, Hastings, re-accredited with the Healthy Schools Excellence Award

St Paul's CE Academy are delighted they have been awarded the prestigious Healthy Schools Excellence Award. The assessors spent time speaking to pupils and staff about the Health and Wellbeing support and education which is at the heart of the school. They praised the school stating that keeping children happy, healthy and safe and the importance of all aspects of wellbeing for future success, is clearly at the heart of this school. There is a clear ethos of everyone working together for the good of the children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Healthy School's Excellence Award assesses the quality of the PHSE education, Physical Activity provision, Healthy Eating curriculum and the Social and mental health provision of the school. The Academy was thrilled to be graded as outstanding for its Social, emotional and mental health provision. The assessors stated that the whole school approach to supporting staff, pupils and parents is well embedded as an integral part of what happens in this school. The school's Wellbeing Ambassadors are an integral part of the support in the school - these pupils offer ongoing support to their peers.

The assessors praised the PHSE curriculum at the school and were particularly impressed by how the curriculum has been changed to meet the changing needs of the school community. They stated that celebrating difference and diversity is a key part of the PSHE Curriculum and wider school ethos at St Paul's. Developing a sense of belonging has been carefully planned to ensure it is done in a meaningful way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also praised the Healthy Eating curriculum, which has been developed over the past three years saying there has been outstanding development and progression in the school’s Healthy Eating theme. They continued by explaining that St. Paul’s has made it a priority to embed nutrition education across all areas of school life, with a strong focus on helping children understand what it means to live healthily.

St Paul's Wellbeing Ambassadors and Winnie (the school wellbeing dog) with the award

The school are delighted to be re-accredited with this award and is extremely proud of both the staff and pupils for all their hard work in ensuring St Paul's is a thriving, happy school where Wellbeing and both physical and mental health are supported very successfully.