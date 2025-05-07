St Peter and St Paul CE Primary School celebrates fantastic Ofsted report
The report says that children ‘thrive in this exceptional school’ and that the ‘behaviour of pupils is superb and their manners are spotless’. It describes the school as ‘inclusive and dedicated to the success of its pupils’, who ‘achieve exceptionally well’.
Angela Hamill, Head Teacher, said: "This report is a fabulous reflection of the commitment and dedication of our whole school community – children, staff, parents and governors alike work incredibly hard to make our school successful and happy.
"We are thrilled and incredibly proud that this has been recognised by Ofsted."