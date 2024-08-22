St. Richard's Catholic College celebrates exam success

By Mike Hollingsworth
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:15 BST
St. Richard’s Catholic College is pleased to share the success of Year 11 pupils who have achieved really well in this year’s GCSE examinations

All pupils are to be congratulated on their enthusiastic endeavours, commitment to their studies and ambition to do well. They can now look forward to even greater success at Sixth Form, Apprenticeships and in their future careers.

Principal, Mr. Barber, stated: “I am delighted with the success of all pupils and wish them well in their future endeavours pursuing their dreams and ambitions.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to the staff who have inspired, encouraged and supported all pupils throughout their secondary school career to be their best selves.

Happy with their results.

"The pupils now leave as well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark on society and to continue developing their wonderful talents. I also appreciate all the support and contributions from the pupils’ parents/carers, which has resulted in this happy day, where everyone can take pride in their achievements.

"The staff and I are really proud of them all.”

