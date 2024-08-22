St. Richard's Catholic College shares GCSE success
Headline figures for the BASICs measure (English and Maths combined) were 84% at 4-9 grades and 70% at 5-9 grades.
There were many outstanding performances with a significant number of pupils achieving grade 9s in all their subjects. There was little within school variation across subjects and the Attainment 8 score this year was 55.5.
All pupils are to be congratulated on their enthusiastic endeavours, commitment to their studies and ambition to do well. They can now look forward to even greater success at Sixth Form, Apprenticeships and in their future careers.
Principal, Mr. Barber, stated: “I am delighted with the success of all pupils and wish them well in their future endeavours pursuing their dreams and ambitions. I would also like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to the staff who have inspired, encouraged and supported all pupils throughout their secondary school career to be their best selves.
"The pupils now leave as well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark on society and to continue developing their wonderful talents. I also appreciate all the support and contributions from the pupils’ parents/carers, which has resulted in this happy day, where everyone can take pride in their achievements. The staff and I are really proud of them all.”
