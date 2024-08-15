St. Wilfrid's celebrate A level and BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Wilfrid's is celebrating their students A Level and BTEC achievements this morning.

St Wilfrid’s is celebrating their students’ achievements this morning and congratulating each and every one for the hard work they have shown over the course of their Post 16 studies.

We should not forget the significant disruption which they had during an important stage of their education and should not underestimate the impact of that disruption.

The grades being received this morning reflect the hard work and resilience of students together with the dedicated commitment of staff and the support of their families.

Pupils were celebrating their success. Pic: Wikipedia.

Mr Ferry comments: “I am delighted to be able to celebrate the success of our students this morning as they receive their A Level and BTEC grades.

"Whatever you might read about standards being lowered in Education and that there are “easy” subjects, these courses are definitely not “easy” and to do well requires a significant amount of hard work and commitment from the student themselves as well as extensive support from their teachers.

"I am extremely proud that our results have improved significantly from last year due to the hard work that I have mentioned and I know there will be many happy people this morning celebrating their successes.

"For those who may be disappointed, please don’t let your results define you, you are so much more than that, and remember, there is always another way, another plan; you may have to go a different route but you can still get there and still have numerous successes along the way.

"At St Wilfrid’s we remain extremely proud of our commitment to the holistic development of all of the young people within our community and for the way they have developed into the fine young men and women which they have become.

"The grades they are receiving today are in part evidence of that but they define no-one; it is the content of their character and their readiness to make a difference to society which makes them stand out as individuals which is the most important thing.

"Congratulations to all of our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training. As they move on to the next phase of their lives it is important that no matter what grades they have received, that they remember that they are not defined by them; each and every young person has much to offer and we wish them every success and happiness.”

St Wilfrid’s has again continued its tradition of seeing a significant number of students receiving at least one grade A at A Level or Distinction in BTEC, and achieving the level of qualifications which will allow them to follow their chosen courses at university or to go on to an apprenticeship.

As well as that, a significant number of students received two or more A*/A or Distinction*/Distinction (D*/D) grades notably:

Rosa Goddard 3 x A*

Marcin Frankowski 3 x A*

Harvey Cosh A*AA

Maryam Adam A*AA

Victoria Taratyka D*AB

James Jenkins AAA

Sabina Jamrozek AAA

Raphael Howes-Yarlett AAB

Abiya Tabib DDC

Luciana Teixeira Ascenso AAB

Adam Gomes AAB

Chloe Landicho AAB

Akhil Patel AAB

Congratulations to all and best wishes for the future.