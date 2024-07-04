Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a West Sussex school are ‘thrilled’ following a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Inspectors visited St Mary’s CofE Primary School in Washington in May and, in a report just out, praised pupils and staff.

A school spokesperson said that the report “reflects many positive aspects about our wonderful school and celebrates the strengths of our incredible teaching team, school office staff, our inclusion lead, school leadership and governance.

“Of the many strengths identified, we are particularly thrilled with these highlights: ‘Pupils feel extremely happy and safe in this inclusive school. They have strong relationships with staff’. ‘The school has high expectations for all pupils. It wants pupils to do their best and be successful’.

St Mary's CofE Primary School in Washington, West Sussex, has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted

‘Pupils understand the school’s values of service, teamwork, ambition, resilience and self-control (STARS). This is the foundation that underpins all aspects of school life’.

‘The school is ambitious for pupils with SEND’. ‘The teaching of reading is strong’. ‘Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school’.

‘Pupils are eager to learn’. ‘Pupils’ personal development is a high priority with the school’.”

The report also said that pupils behave well. “They are polite and respectful to adults and each other. Pupil play leaders are proud to support the younger children.”

It also pointed out that St Mary’s was “at the heart of the local community and staff make use of the locality to support learning. The pupil faith team recently helped a local food bank to box up food for local families.”

It added: “The school has recently strengthened the curriculum so that it is ambitious, broad and engaging. This is following changes to year group organisation. Staff have thought carefully about the precise knowledge they want pupils to learn and remember.

"They have made sure that learning in each subject starts with the youngest children in reception and builds gradually as they move up the school. In some subjects, the school recognises that the sequence of learning is not as clear as it needs to be.”