‘STEM In The Park’ returns to Crawley bringing exciting new activities to young people

Young people will get the opportunity to enjoy numerous activities such as engaging science shows, visiting space via an HD pop-up planetarium, get involved in interactive tabletop displays, meeting unusual reptiles and insects, careers advice, and much more.

The event will be delivered by local employers, Higher Education Institutions and Colleges, professional bodies, STEM communicators, and educators.

STEM In The Park is aimed at inspiring young people to consider STEM subjects and the varied careers available in and within STEM in a fun and engaging way.

‘STEM In The Park’ returns to Crawley

Exhibitors from various industries including Construction, Healthcare and Geoscience will be on hand to offer vital careers information to young people and parents. The event will also support local employers in their efforts to attract local talent.

Director of the STEM Hub and a Regional Partner of STEM Learning Dr Hellen Ward, said: “We want as many young people and families as possible to be inspired by the creativity and wonder of all things STEM in an enjoyable and engaging manner.

“The event offers a fantastic opportunity for parents/carers to speak to organisations about the various career opportunities available to their children in STEM sectors including advice on apprenticeships and graduate programmes.

“We’re extremely grateful to all the exhibitors for generating inspiring content to help raise awareness, improve perception and inspire the next generation of young people to consider careers in STEM sectors.”

STEM In The Park will take place in the Memorial Gardens, Crawley on Saturday May 21, 11am-4.00pm. Admission is free.

There will also be extended STEM actitivies including circuit boards, robotics, VR and more taking place in the new STEM Centre at Crawley College. It is home to a suite of innovative and interactive spaces, containing virtual and mixed reality technology which puts the college at the cutting edge of training delivery across a range of subjects.

The event is supported by Crawley Borough Council and delivered by The STEM Hub South East.