Steyning Grammar School celebrates student success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at Steyning Grammar School are collecting their A Level results today, having achieved excellent outcomes which will enable them to go on to study at university or pursue their desired careers.

Across A-level and Applied subjects 27% of grades were A*/A, 45% A*-B and 69% A*- C or equivalent reflecting very strong progress by the cohort against their prior attainment.

Sixth formers at SGS also continue to excel across a wide range of subjects with a number of students securing places at prestigious universities, including for highly competitive degree subjects such as Medicine, Law and Engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subjects that did particularly well were photography A-level (44% A*-A and 100% A*-C), Sports Diploma (40% Distinction* and 96% Distinction or better), Politics A-level (75% A*-B) and English Lang/Lit A-level (88% A*-C) . In the sciences, our cohort put in strong performances for Chemistry (74% A*-C) Biology (47% A*-B) and Forensics (85% Distinction or better).

Isabelle (far right), who achieved three distinctions in her applied qualifications.

Students at the school, which is supported by Bohunt Education Trust (BET) have been working extremely hard towards their exams, with exceptional achievements of the day including:

● Lottie S who achieved A*, A*, A* in Biology, Maths and Chemistry and is going to Manchester to study Medicine after securing 5 university offers.

● Rory D, who alongside being our Student President, achieved an A* in Economics and As in Maths and Physics and secured a highly competitive degree apprenticeship at JP Morgan following a demanding application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Kaya B who achieved A*AAB will be studying Aeronautics and Astronautics and Luca M who achieved 4 A levels in Maths, Chemistry, Physics and Further Maths with A*, A, A and B and will study for a Chemistry with Industrial Experience degree at Bristol

Isabelle (far right), who achieved three distinctions in her applied qualifications.

● Isabelle P, demonstrated exceptional performance with three Distinction*s in her Applied Qualifications in Sport and Health and Social Care.

● Alice P goes on to study History at Exeter after achieving A*, A*, A in History, Psychology and Philosophy, Ethics and Beliefs. Lucy K who also achieved an A* in History, alongside As in Psychology and Biology and is heading to University of Sussex to study Psychology with Neuroscience.

This year, a significant number of our students have been successful in securing Degree Apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships at influential businesses such as JP Morgan, Jaguar Land rover group, Rolls Royce and PEB Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This demonstrates the excellent, personalised support and guidance that SGS Sixth Form offers all students to ensure that they fulfil their potential in the changing post-16 and post-18 landscape.

Lottie, who achieved A*, A*, A* in Biology, Maths and Chemistry and is going to Manchester to study.

Steyning Grammar School’s Sixth Form boasts a welcoming and high-achieving college offer, with a broad range of A-Levels and applied courses that are designed to equip students for university, apprenticeships or the world of work. Alongside high academic attainment, there is a focus on excellent pastoral support and guidance, as well as an array of enrichment opportunities to help students become the best they can be.

Many of the sixth form students also take up the opportunity of boarding at the Sussex School, which provides further opportunities to nurture students and develop them as well-rounded individuals both inside and outside the classroom, fully prepared to transition to life at university or in work.

Claire Monahan, Head of Sixth form, said: “We are thrilled with the brilliant results and outcomes that our students here at Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form have achieved. All our students, and staff have worked extremely hard over the last two years showing real resilience and commitment, and today’s achievements are testament to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Whitehead, Headteacher at Steyning Grammar School, said: “We look forward to watching our Sixth Form alumni go on to study at universities of their choice, as well as undertaking apprenticeships or entering the world of work – whatever their next steps we know they will take with them their learnings and experiences during their time with us.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at Bohunt Education Trust, said: “These results are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of Steyning Grammar School's students and staff. At Bohunt Education Trust, we know that high expectations and unparalleled opportunities can transform lives. We are proud of all our SGS students and look forward to seeing them become the game-changers of tomorrow."