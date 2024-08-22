Steyning Grammar School students collect GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Steyning Grammar School, part of the high-achieving Bohunt Education Trust (BET), are celebrating after receiving GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next stage of their education journey.

The 2024 cohort have achieved some excellent results, whilst demonstrating great resilience, commitment and determination during their time at the school.

The accomplishments of students were celebrated across the board. Particular highlights include:

Ellie B who successfully achieved grade 9’s in English Language, English Literature, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Business Studies, Dance, French and Maths and 8 in RE and Further Maths.

Finley M, alongside his sporting achievements representing the school, successfully achieved grade 9’s in Business Studies and Maths and 8’s in English Literature, History, PE, Biology, Physics, Chemistry.

Alice M and Amelie S also achieved a full suite of results at grades 7 and above.

Alongside academic achievements, we are very proud of our students who have made the greatest progress over their time at SGS; Alice S, Poppy W, Oscar B and Scott L.

Congratulations to Josie H and Hebe D R who achieved well in their results alongside being awarded the Steyning Millenium Trust award for the resilience they have shown in their GCSE years; Jack B for achieving well alongside breaking two British records for Powerlifting and Bruno C who has already started playing for Stockport County FC.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, Finley, Zion and Bruno.

Students have achieved particularly well in Photography (over 90% achieving grades 4-9), Full Course RE (86% achieving grades 4-9) and Biology (over 85% achieving grades 4-9).

The overall achievements of the day link to the school’s commitment to high performance and our vision that all students will: ‘ Live life in all its fullness and flourish as God intended - John 10 v 10’

This follows Steyning Grammar School achieving an excellent SIAMs inspection earlier this academic year and continuing their success in sporting achievements and co curricular opportunities.

This year’s results reflect Steyning Grammar School’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming “game-changers”.

Bob, Scarlett, Linda,, Chanel and Isabel.

Together, BET and Steyning Grammar School aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and then on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Aidan Timmons, Head of School at Steyning Grammar School said: “These excellent results are testament to both the hard work of our fantastic students and the dedication of their trusted teachers.

"Considering the fact they started their year 7 journey in lockdown only adds to the sense of pride we have in the achievements and personal successes that have been realised. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for the class of 2024 and the inspiration they will provide for the students still studying at SGS.”

Adam Whitehead, Headteacher at Steyning Grammar School, said: “We are extremely proud of our students and their hugely deserved achievements. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time with us, and it is wonderful to be celebrating with them today.

Ellie.

“We would like to thank our entire school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET, said: “I am immensely proud of the efforts made by students across our schools. These GCSE results are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience.

"Our commitment to ensuring the achievement of every student has led to these outcomes, which reflect the game-changing abilities of our students and staff and the excellence we strive for across BET.”