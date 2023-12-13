​​Sixth formers at Steyning Grammar School collected £3,507 for the NSPCC in their annual Jailbreak fundraising event.

The students dressed in an array of wacky costumes, from inflatable Santas and reindeers to Disney and Super Mario characters, and 'broke out' from the school sports hall to travel across Sussex collecting money.

The event is now in its 40th year and, as always, the public gave generously to the fundraising teams.

If you wish to donate to the Jailbreak fund and support the NSPCC locally, visit www.justgiving.com/page/steyning-grammar-sixth-form-1699870233593

Assistant headteacher Claire Monahan said: “The students did a fantastic job – they really threw themselves into it and there was a great atmosphere when the teams set off.

"Jailbreak is always an enjoyable event and of course raises vital funds for a very important cause.”

The money raised will help support vulnerable children in Sussex and fund the charity’s Childline service.

1 . Steyning Jailbreak 2023 Sixth formers at Steyning Grammar School collected £3,507 for the NSPCC in their annual Jailbreak fundraising event Photo: Steyning Grammar School

2 . Steyning Jailbreak 2023 Sixth formers at Steyning Grammar School collected £3,507 for the NSPCC in their annual Jailbreak fundraising event Photo: Steyning Grammar School

3 . Steyning Jailbreak 2023 Sixth formers at Steyning Grammar School collected £3,507 for the NSPCC in their annual Jailbreak fundraising event Photo: Steyning Grammar School

4 . Steyning Jailbreak 2023 Sixth formers at Steyning Grammar School collected £3,507 for the NSPCC in their annual Jailbreak fundraising event Photo: Steyning Grammar School