​Steyning school transformed into Hogwarts, complete with floating candlesticks

​Steyning Grammar School was transformed into Hogwarts to give boarding students a magical time at a Harry Potter-themed formal dinner.

Floating candlesticks set the scene as the dining hall became Hogwart’s Great Hall and tables were laid with gold plates and cutlery.

Amanda Templeman, boarding house parent, said: “Every year we mark the start of the spring term with a formal dinner and we decided on a Harry Potter theme because many students learn about boarding by reading and watching Harry Potter. Students gave a standing ovation to the staff who had dressed up.”

Staff dressed up as some of the favourite characters from the Harry Potter books, including Hagrid with his dog Fang, Professor Trelawney, Professor Snape and even Voldemort.

Steyning Grammar School staff and boarders dressed as their favourite characters

After their feast, students took part in a potions class and enjoyed games and activities, including mini Quidditch and finding Dobby’s socks.

The meal marked the start of the spring term, with boarding students returning to Steyning from as far afield as South Africa, Antigua and Dubai after visiting their families for Christmas.

It had been organised secretly by a committee of students and staff before every student received a sealed invite to the dinner and a robe to wear.

