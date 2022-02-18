Storm Eunice: Schools shut in Chichester today

Schools across West Sussex have confirmed they will remain shut today due to Storm Eunice.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:17 am

Here are the schools and colleges which are closed today:

Durrington High School, Worthing

Steyning Grammar School, Steyning

Tanbridge House School, Horsham

St Nicholas and St Mary CE Primary School, Shoreham-by-Sea

Millais Secondary School, Horsham

The Forest School, Horsham

Bohunt School, Horsham

The Weald Community School, Billinghurst

Downlands Community School, Hassocks

Oathall Community College, Haywards Heath

Upper Beeding Primary School, Upper Beeding

Hazelwick School, Crawley

Ifield Community College, Crawley

Sackville School,East Grinstead

St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill

St Peter’ CE Primary School, Ardingly

Bishop Luffa School, Chichester

Rumboldswhyke School, Chichester

Swift Gardens Primary, Shoreham

Box Grove CE, Chichester

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Climping

Elan Nursery, Steyning

Lyminster Primary, Littlehampton

Kingsham Primary School, Chichester

Worthing College, Worthing

Haywards Heath College, Haywards Heath

Crawley College, Crawley

Brinsbury College, Pullborough

St Paul’s Catholice College, Burgess Hill

St Philip Howard Catholic School, Barnham

University of Sussex campus, Brighton

University of Brighton, Brighton

University of Chichester, Chichester

