Storyteller visits Yapton pre school for fun-filled interactive session

To celebrate this year’s World Storytelling Day on Monday (March 20), housebuilder Dandara teamed up with a storyteller to bring the world of stories and reading to life for Yapton children.

The housebuilder arranged for storyteller Amanda Kane-Smith, from Merry-go-Round storytelling, to visit the children at Yapton Pre School.

The fun-filled interactive session saw the children use their imaginations and engage in various stories through music and movement.

Zoey Rampton, sales manager at Dandara Southern, said: “We’re always looking at new ways to support the communities that we build in, which is why we are so pleased to have offered a storytelling session to Yapton Pre School. We hope that the children enjoyed the storytelling experience!”

Moira Bentley, manager at Yapton Pre School, said: “The children were so excited to have a storyteller visit the Pre School and were fascinated by Amanda’s storytelling. It was great to see them using their imaginations and getting involved in this interactive session. A big thank you to Dandara for arranging this activity!”

Dandara has an ongoing partnership with Yapton CofE Primary School and Pre School, which has already seen the pupils naming the streets at its Paddock View development, a donation of mud towards the school's mud kitchen’ as well as the donation of the ‘Book Nook’ and a contribution towards the Pre Schools outdoor learning space.

Dandara is currently selling its new homes at Paddock View in Yapton, just 0.2 miles away from Yapton Pre School, where a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes are available, with prices starting from £304,995 for a two-bedroom terraced home with two parking spaces.

To find out more about Paddock View or Dandara, call 02382 554688 or visit www.dandara.com/paddock-view

