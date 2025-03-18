Strike action at primary school in Lewes called off following withdrawal of compulsory redundancy

Planned strike action at a school in Lewes has been suspended, the National Education Union (NEU) has announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes after parents, pupils, councillors and Lewes’ MP James MacCleary joined striking teachers outside Western Road Primary School last week.

Families and staff rallied against proposed staff cuts, which the school said it needed to make to balance its books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NEU said on Monday, March 17, that further strike action had been called off following an update from the employer East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

Protestors at Western Road Primary School in Lewes

ESCC confirmed that the update from the school includes the withdrawal of one compulsory redundancy of a permanent school support staff member. The council said the school will now retain seven permanent teaching assistant (TA) positions.

Nick Childs, Senior Regional Officer, said: “We are pleased that compulsory redundancies of permanent support staff have been avoided. We are committed to working with the employer to try and resolve our members’ outstanding workload concerns. However, apart from the sympathy they obviously feel for the colleagues whose roles won’t be renewed, there is still concern among the members around how they will cope with workload and meet the needs of the children with such a depleted support team. However, they also recognise there are budget constraints.”

ESCC said the school will not be renewing the contracts of two temporary members of support staff, which includes an individual needs assistant (INA) and a TA. The school confirmed that these posts started in October 2024 and January 2025 respectively and were always intended to be temporary. ESCC said one other casual INA will also not be used after August 2025 and one casual INA has left this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick said: “This whole situation illustrates the dire funding crisis in schools in England. It is time for central government to provide the necessary funds for the high standard of education that our children deserve. We would like to thank parents and the local community for the support they have given to educators at the school during what has been a very difficult time.”

The NEU said the update was received on Friday, March 14 and members voted to suspend strike action for the week beginning March 17 ‘pending further negotiation around workload’. An NEU spokesperson said: “Depending on the outcome of these talks, they may move to a vote on whether to withdraw their dispute.”

Parent at the school and Green Party councillor for Priory Ward, which includes Western Road school, Graham Clews, called the update ‘very good news’. But he said: “There is still some concern at how the loss of three individual needs assistants and one teaching assistant will affect children at the school, including those with the greatest needs.

“Last week’s action by teaching staff, parents, carers, and pupils at Western Road demonstrated how much everyone values the school and the fantastic work that all involved in teaching at, and running, the school do for the pupils and the wider school community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Governors at Western Road Primary School have decided to withdraw proposals to make one compulsory redundancy of a permanent support staff member, which means the school will now retain seven permanent TA positions.

“A decision not to renew the contracts of two temporary members of support staff and to stop using two casual individual needs assistants, was made by the school, to help the school to set a balanced budget. In East Sussex, school budget shares align with the national funding formula set out by the DfE. Schools are responsible for balancing their own budgets and the staffing levels within their schools.”