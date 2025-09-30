Gladiator Ace with Year 7 Studentsplaceholder image
Gladiator Ace with Year 7 Students

Students at Ark Alexandra Academy enjoy day of team building activities

By Ed Clarke
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 14:36 BST
Year 7 students at Ark Alexandra Academy enjoyed an afternoon of team building activities as part of their induction to the school. Students took part in a range of problem-solving activities including the human knot, spaghetti tower challenge, blindfolded drawing, lava floor and a survival scenario.

The aim of the event was to build on new friendships and foster a sense of community spirit through the school’s House system. Students are members of one of the following Houses: Aqua, Ignis, Aer or Terra.

Head of Year, Sophia Green said “it was a fantastic afternoon, and the students had so much fun. We have been so impressed with our new Year 7 cohort and it was wonderful to be able to reward them with an afternoon of team building activities. We have so much to look forward to this term, including our upcoming House Competitions, which students are really looking forward to. I know students are also excited to hear the results of the recent student leadership elections”.

Year 7 Students

1. Contributed

Year 7 Students Photo: Submitted

Gladiator Ace with Year 7 Students

2. Contributed

Gladiator Ace with Year 7 Students Photo: Submitted

Year 7 Students

3. Contributed

Year 7 Students Photo: Submitted

Year 7 Students

4. Contributed

Year 7 Students Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Students
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice