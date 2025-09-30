Students at Ark Alexandra Academy enjoy day of team building activities

The aim of the event was to build on new friendships and foster a sense of community spirit through the school’s House system. Students are members of one of the following Houses: Aqua, Ignis, Aer or Terra.

Head of Year, Sophia Green said “it was a fantastic afternoon, and the students had so much fun. We have been so impressed with our new Year 7 cohort and it was wonderful to be able to reward them with an afternoon of team building activities. We have so much to look forward to this term, including our upcoming House Competitions, which students are really looking forward to. I know students are also excited to hear the results of the recent student leadership elections”.