Students at Horsham college enjoy hybrid work experience programme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rebecca Adams, director of progression at Collyer’s, explained: “The busy hybrid programme combined ‘in person’ work readiness preparation, team building skills and assessment centre tasks with an online work experience course working from home.
“Our aim was to replicate the hybrid approach to working which many companies now adopt, supporting the students in getting ready for the world of work.”
Guest speakers included lively and interactive sessions from Ricky Whiting, CEO of Itty Bitty Boutique and SEO marketing guru, and deputy principal Steve Martell.
The content covered included top-tips for interview, personal-branding, identifying key skills for the workplace, increasing ‘visibility’ in the workplace, developing entrepreneurial skills, social media marketing and side hustle start ups.
Collyer’s vice-principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “Huge thanks to our special guests and to our very own Rebecca Adams, Sarah Tillier and Julie Crysell for making this wonderful three-day work transition experience programme possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.