Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week 30 Collyer’s level 2 students enjoyed a three-day hybrid work experience programme.

Rebecca Adams, director of progression at Collyer’s, explained: “The busy hybrid programme combined ‘in person’ work readiness preparation, team building skills and assessment centre tasks with an online work experience course working from home.

“Our aim was to replicate the hybrid approach to working which many companies now adopt, supporting the students in getting ready for the world of work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest speakers included lively and interactive sessions from Ricky Whiting, CEO of Itty Bitty Boutique and SEO marketing guru, and deputy principal Steve Martell.

Students took part in a hybrid work experience programme.

The content covered included top-tips for interview, personal-branding, identifying key skills for the workplace, increasing ‘visibility’ in the workplace, developing entrepreneurial skills, social media marketing and side hustle start ups.