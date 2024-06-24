Students at Horsham college enjoy hybrid work experience programme

By Becky BournContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:59 BST
Last week 30 Collyer’s level 2 students enjoyed a three-day hybrid work experience programme.

Rebecca Adams, director of progression at Collyer’s, explained: “The busy hybrid programme combined ‘in person’ work readiness preparation, team building skills and assessment centre tasks with an online work experience course working from home.

“Our aim was to replicate the hybrid approach to working which many companies now adopt, supporting the students in getting ready for the world of work.”

Guest speakers included lively and interactive sessions from Ricky Whiting, CEO of Itty Bitty Boutique and SEO marketing guru, and deputy principal Steve Martell.

Students took part in a hybrid work experience programme.

The content covered included top-tips for interview, personal-branding, identifying key skills for the workplace, increasing ‘visibility’ in the workplace, developing entrepreneurial skills, social media marketing and side hustle start ups.

Collyer’s vice-principal (Pastoral) Andrea John said: “Huge thanks to our special guests and to our very own Rebecca Adams, Sarah Tillier and Julie Crysell for making this wonderful three-day work transition experience programme possible.”

