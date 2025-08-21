Students at St. Paul's Catholic College achieve impressive GCSE results
Stand-out performances came from Isaac Bilton, Ines Burman, Isabelle Castle, Samuel Harper, Gabriel Kerridge, Emma Kovacs, Mikayla Lovette, Merina Matthew, Jack Matthews, Sasha Nursten, Charlize Pante, Riley Perks, Reuben Rahman, Shalet Shine, Oliver Skinner, Joshua Timmerman, Jermaine Ustare and Sophie White who all achieved 9 or more top grades at 9-7.
Sue Homer, Senior Assistant Headteacher and Director of Key Stage 4 said: “It is great to celebrate the students receiving their results this year. They are a fantastic year group and we look forward to seeing them flourish in the next chapter of their education and lives."
Rob Carter, Executive Headteacher said: “The commitment and hard work of the students really pays off. We are really proud of all they have achieved and look forward to their success in the future. Thank you to all the families and staff for supporting their happiness and success over the years. At St Paul’s we believe that if students are happy they will be successful and go on to fulfill all their potential now and in the future.”
Enrolment for places at 6th form is now open. For any further information contact the school office – [email protected]