Students at Steyning Grammar School are being praised by staff today for their ‘determination and hard work’ in achieving strong GCSE results.

Their achievements are being celebrated across the school – part of the Bohunt Education Trust – with many pupils achieving individual standout results.

They include Marie-Louise J who successfully achieved eight of the highest grades, grade 9, in English Literature, English Language, Maths, Spanish, Combined Science, Religious Education and Geography.

Maia A achieved 9s in all three sciences, Geography, Maths, English Literature, English Language and Religious Education and Megan H also achieved 8 Grade 9s including in all three sciences, Maths, English and German.

Students at Steyning Grammar School are celebrating their GCSE results. Photo contributed

Freddie V was successful in attaining grade 9s in Combined Science, English and Computer Science as well as several grade 8s

Harvey C worked incredibly hard to get an excellent set of grades including two Distinction grades in Business and Health and social Care.

Henry B successfully managed his England Basketball commitments alongside his academic courses to achieve an excellent set of grades.

Irena S, who joined Steyning Grammar School from Ukraine, has flourished and achieved excellent results and will continue into the sixth form.

Irina joined Steyning Grammar School from Ukraine and worked hard to achieve an excellent set of GCSE results. She will be continuing her studies into the sixth form. Photo contributed

Erin S, who through the course of Year 11 worked hard to raise the money to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, also made incredible academic progress.

Soibi J also achieved an incredible set of results as part of the school’s boarding community.

The school says that its students make better progress in English and Maths than in most schools nationally and is pleased with the progress of students in Creative Arts with good results in Music, Art and Dance. All sciences and Religious Studies also continue to achieve strong results, it says.

Head of school Aidan Timmons said: “We wish the students the very best of luck with their next steps following these excellent results. They should be very proud of their achievements, as we are as a school.

"All the hard work has paid off and it is lovely for the staff to be able to celebrate with them today. A particular thank you goes both to the staff and of course the parents for their tireless support.”

Headteacher Adam Whitehead said: “The students who open their results today will go on to do great things and I would like to congratulate them on their achievements. Despite everything they have had to cope with our young people, across the ability range, have made excellent progress with many examples of high achievement.

"These results are a testament to their ambition and perseverance supported by staff and parents. We wish all our students the very best of luck in their chosen paths as they take their next steps and are delighted that so many will be continuing their studies with us in our sixth form.”

Bohunt Education Trust leader Neil Strowger said: “I am immensely proud of our 2023 cohort’s efforts and achievements. These students have remained positive despite significant disruption to their studies during their years at secondary school.