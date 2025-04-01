Students gain industry experience through University partnership with Brighton Marathon Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at the University of Brighton are gaining valuable real-world experience to boost their employability thanks to a partnership with the Brighton Marathon Weekend. Now in its second year, the partnership offers a range of opportunities for University of Brighton students pursuing careers in sports, events management, journalism and more.

Building on the success of last year’s collaboration, the University has expanded its partnership with the Brighton Marathon Weekend to enable more students to get involved, access more opportunities and gain hands-on industry experience. These include free workshops, industry talks, and placement opportunities as well as the chance to participate in the events in a range of roles.

Organised by London Marathon Events (LME), the Brighton Marathon is the third largest marathon in the UK and the weekend also includes a 10K and a free mile event. The three-year partnership with LME is part of the University of Brighton’s commitment to industry-focused learning enabling students to develop relevant expertise while working alongside professionals in various areas including sports media and events management, marketing and promotions, amongst others.

This year, two students studying Sports Journalism BA(Hons) have secured placements within the press and communications team at the Brighton Marathon, gaining first-hand insight into the media operations of one of the UK’s biggest marathon events. Three other students, also studying Sports Journalism and Media Production BA(Hons) will receive press accreditation to cover the marathon, applying their skills in a dynamic and high-pressure environment.

Stephen Thugi, one of the students on placement, said: “This placement is a game-changer for my career. Having practical experience with a high-profile event like the Brighton Marathon gives me a solid portfolio piece to show future employers—proof I can handle live reporting, multimedia production, and the pressure of a major sporting event. I’m striking invaluable connections with the organising team and other media professionals which are opening doors to the sports journalism world that I wouldn’t have accessed without the University of Brighton’s Sports Journalism programme.”

James Gowers, who is also on placement, said: "I’m excited to be a part of this huge event, being in the middle of the action surrounded by all the athletes and feeling the vibrant atmosphere of the marathon. This placement is showing me how to enjoy myself creatively while still gaining workplace experience, which in the long term will help me succeed and give me the tools ill need to pursue my career in sports journalism.”

Joe Carter, event lead for the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “We want the Brighton Marathon Weekend to represent and celebrate the community of Brighton, and our partnership with the University of Brighton has been an incredible way to do this. We’ve been able to offer students hands-on experiences and insights into our industry, and our events benefit from their enthusiasm in turn. The students we’ve met and worked with have shown a real passion for the events industry and mass participation sports and media. We look forward to seeing them in action on Event Day and hope this experience helps them take the next steps in their careers.”

Dr. Sarah Collins, Head of the School of Sport and Health Sciences, highlighted the importance of the growing collaboration: “At the University of Brighton, we are committed to providing our students with opportunities that bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience. Now in its second year, our partnership with the Brighton Marathon has grown to provide even more students with access to practical skills, professional connections, and the confidence they need to thrive in their future careers.”

As the University of Brighton continues to strengthen its ties with industry partners, initiatives like this ensure that students graduate not only with theoretical knowledge but also with the practical skills and experience that set them apart in the competitive job market.

The Brighton Marathon Weekend takes place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 April and will bring together up to 20,000 people to participate in the activities lined up for the weekend.

The marathon weekend will not only be a test of endurance for the thousands of participants but also an exciting learning experience for the University of Brighton’s students, who will be at the heart of the action, reporting, coordinating, and supporting one of the UK’s most renowned marathon events.