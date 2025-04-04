Students have a blast as Collyer's rocket team 'takes off'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collyer’s students have enjoyed success at the UKROC (youth rocketry) regional competition. The Collyer’s team comprised six students, and the team nickname is the "Bruised Eggs".

Simon Watson, teacher of physics and applied science explained: “The challenge is aimed at students aged 11 – 18 from secondary schools, colleges, educational facilities, or youth groups to design, build and launch a model rocket with a fragile payload.

“The rocket must reach a set altitude with specific total flight duration and must adhere to the specific set rules. The competition’s rules and scoring parameters change each year to challenge the students’ ingenuity and encourage a fresh approach to rocket design.”

In the regional event Collyer’s finished an impressive 2nd out of 37 teams competing, and this week found out that they have successfully qualified for the National Finals, which will be held in Buckminster on Thursday 1st May. The winners will progress to the international final in Paris in June.

Rob Hussey, Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “Massive thanks to Simon and everyone involved. The Collyer’s rocket team has really taken off this year!”