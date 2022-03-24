Students learn more about the role of the county’s High Sheriff

Chair of Governers Richard Venables-Kyle, The High Sheriff Neil Hart & Seaford's Headmaster, John Green

Seaford College students have been learning about the role the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Neil Hart, carries out on behalf of the monarchy.

The position of High Sheriff is ancient, voluntary and non-political. He told the Year 12 students the role dated back to Saxon times when High Sheriffs were royally appointed to carry out duties such as collecting taxes and executing criminals. “So, you can see why the Sheriff of Nottingham was very unpopular, and why we cheer for Robin Hood,” he said.

Crucially, they also help to support county organisations that keep us all safe, such as the police, the fire and prison services and the RNLI, in addition to charities such as the Citizens Advice Bureau and foodbanks, which are mostly staffed by volunteers. He said without the work of volunteers, charities would grind to a halt along with many of the vital services they provide.