Students rev up their passion for motorsport with NASCAR visit

By Alex Bishop
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 16:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Earlier this term a slice of NASCAR raced into Northbrook College’s Shoreham Airport campus.

Paul Yorkshire ships American race cars from America to the UK and then rebuilds and races them. He brought one of his cars to show some of the college’s Motorsport students.

He also gave an inspiring talk to students about what is required to build a car like the one he brought with him, as well as what qualifications and training people need to work for a professional race team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul also talked a bit about his career in motorsport, including video footage of the car racing in the US and here in the UK at Brands Hatch and Silverstone.

A picture of the car in one of our workshopsA picture of the car in one of our workshops
A picture of the car in one of our workshops

The talk also covered the qualifications and training needed to join a professional race team, shared insights into the industry, discussed potential earnings, and stressed the importance of precision and high standards for success.

Students had the chance to sit in the car for photos, ask questions, and also got to sit in the car and listen to listen to the engine.

The car spent a full day in our workshop and quickly became a student favourite. It sparked excitement across campus, creating a buzz among both students and staff at Shoreham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helena Thomas, Principal of Northbrook College and Worthing College, said:

“We are thrilled to have welcomed Paul Yorkshire and his incredible NASCAR car to the college. This hands-on experience has given our students another unique insight into the world of motorsport and the dedication required to succeed in such a high-performance industry.

It was an exciting opportunity for students to learn about the skills and qualifications needed to thrive in this field.”

To read more about the college’s motorsport and motor vehicle courses, visit: https://www.northbrook.ac.uk/study-with-us/subjects/motor-vehicle-and-motorsport/

Related topics:StudentsAmerican
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice