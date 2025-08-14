Students thrive at Chichester High School Sixth Form

As a school community we are celebrating an increase in our A*-B grades, with 50% of our Sixth Form students securing these high passes in addition to almost three quarters of students securing A*-C grades. In addition, our vocational students continued to excel, achieving an average grade of a Distinction.

Co-Headteachers Naomi Lewry and Nicholas Taylor celebrated with students today and said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students, their dedication to their studies and their contribution to the wider school community during their time here at Chichester High School.

"Today’s achievements are rooted in the strong relationships our students have with our staff, the support of their families and the opportunities they have seized as part of our school community. We wish them every success and look forward to hearing about their future endeavours.’’

Students celebrating a remarkable set of results included Madeleine Halsey and Lewis Hawes who both achieved 3 A* grades and will attend university at Oxford and Warwick respectively. Kara Ginn who attended Chichester High School Sports Academy achieved a Triple Distinction* and will attend Chichester University to read Secondary Physical Education and Teaching.

Outstanding personal performances have meant that many of our students will take up their first choice university. These include: Bailey White, Ellie Brownlee, Laura Hawkes, Luke Walters, Matthew Bishop, Isabella Bennett, Jessie Lee, Madeleine Heyworth, Logan Keenoy, Yannick Mack, Sophie Masters, Madeleine Matthews, Freddie Whitby, Molly Growns, Honami Davies and Sidney Savill.

Callum Shove, Assistant Headteacher, said: “As Head of Sixth Form I am delighted with the A level and BTEC results achieved by our students. More importantly, we are thrilled with all of the individual achievements and successes. For some the journey has been more difficult than others, overcoming obstacles and facing challenges with determination.

"We are extremely proud of their positive approach towards their studies and their growth as young adults ready to go out into the wider world equipped with the confidence and skills to thrive.

"Today’s results are a further reflection of the Ofsted Outstanding grading our Sixth Form received this academic year and I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff for their dedication. They have gone above and beyond with their pastoral care and academic support.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all parents and carers for their ongoing invaluable support this year; it has been a real team effort.”

1 . Contributed Happy smiles! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Head of Sixth Form, Callum Shove (right) is delighted for his students Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Happy smiles! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Happy smiles! Photo: Submitted