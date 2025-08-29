Success for Lancing Prep Worthing pupil in national translation competition

This year, five pupils from Lancing Prep Worthing took part in the Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators, a national translation competition run by the Queen’s Translation Exchange at the University of Oxford.

The Anthea Bell Prize, named in honour of the celebrated Asterix translator, is an annual competition open to secondary school students. A record-breaking 22,000 school pupils from 412 schools across the UK took part in the 2025 competition, defying the national downturn in language learning. The prize, now in its fifth year, saw participation surge by 6,000 compared to 2024, making it the largest creative translation competition for young people in the country.

Dan was awarded a commendation for his amazing translation of a poem by Theophile Gautier called Les Colombes (the doves).

Aurore Valantin, Head of MFL, says: “Dan is a highly intelligent young person with an enquiring mind. He has applied himself admirably to his studies and excels in his French work. This year, Dan participated in the Anthea Bell Prize for young translators organised by Queen's College, University of Oxfordand his beautiful translation of Theophile Gautier’s poem ‘Les Colombes’ received a commendation, which is a fantastic recognition of his linguistic skills.”

Schools taking part in the Anthea Bell Prize received free access to a suite of innovative classroom resources in six languages: French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, and, for the first time, Russian, which boasted 194 entries. Schools submitted thousands of student entries, almost 5000 of which were judged by a panel of Oxford undergraduates and renowned literary translators.

The surge in engagement comes as language education faces significant challenges. Languages have been identified as needing urgent intervention under the UK’s current Curriculum and Assessment Review. The popularity of the Anthea Bell Prize indicates that creative, cultural content is the key to increasing uptake and attainment in languages.

Dr Charlotte Ryland, Director of Queen’s College Translation Exchange, said:

“All the conversations I have with participating teachers make it clear that we are meeting a real need for rich, creative, and cultural opportunities for languages classrooms, and we’ve been so inspired by all the creative ways in which teachers and pupils have engaged with the Prize.”

For more information or press enquiries, please contact Laura Shelton at [email protected] or 01903 201123.