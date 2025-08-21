Success for Rye College as students collect GCSE results

Rye College students are celebrating their GCSE results together this morning, following two years of hard work and commitment.

Students at Rye College, located on The Grove and part of Aquinas CE Education Trust, have collected a set of wonderful GCSE results this morning, with several standout individual successes.

The whole school community is incredibly proud of the Year 11s for their success, as they now prepare to take their next steps in education.

Students achieved particularly well in subjects including biology, chemistry, and further mathematics. Outcomes in further mathematics reflect the hard-work and enthusiasm of the students, who studied for the qualification outside of their timetabled lessons.

Harry W (on the right) celebrates his results.

Alongside the success of the school, some individual achievements include:

Wilma Boddy, who successfully achieved 9 in English language, English literature, biology, chemistry, history, and mathematics, and an 8 in further mathematics, and 7 in art and physics. Wilma also attained a distinction* in engineering.

who successfully achieved 9 in English language, English literature, chemistry, and mathematics, as well as an 8 in biology, French, further maths and physics and 7 in geography. Harry also attained a Distinction* in sports science. Riley King, who successfully achieved 9 in biology, chemistry, history, and geography. An 8 in mathematics and physics and 7 in further mathematics. Riley achieved grade 6 in English language and English literature.

who successfully achieved 9 in biology, chemistry, history, and geography. An 8 in mathematics and physics and 7 in further mathematics. Riley achieved grade 6 in English language and English literature. Isabel Hayward, who was award the Rye College Legacy Award for outstanding contribution to the college community, achieved 8 in art, double science, and mathematics and 7 in history, English language and English literature. Isabel attained a distinction* in engineering.

Dom Downes, Headteacher at Rye College said: “The entire Rye College community has cause for celebration and we are exceptionally proud of our students. These outcomes reflect our young people’s commitment to learning, hard-work and resilience in the face of the challenges they have faced over the past few years.

"Their achievements ensure they can progress to the next stage in their education, and we wish them every success as they move on to higher education, employment or training. Many of our students deserve to feel very proud of their achievement.”