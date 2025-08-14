Successful first year of A Level results at St Oscar Romero

Although students at most colleges do not sit AS Levels, Romero’s made the decision to sit these exams to support the transition from GCSE to the increased rigour of A Level.

Students did exceptionally well across both academic and vocational subjects with a large number of students achieving the highest grades. At AS, there is no A*, although many of their students who achieved A’s, did so with scores that would be comfortably within the A* boundary at A2.

Some of the star students include: Kareem Allinson, Ashton Billett, Connor Frogley, Romeo Rubia, Emily Scott, Emily Searle, Ellisha Smith and Shay Wheeler who all achieved straight A’s in their subjects.

Year 13 student and former Head Girl, Jess, joined Romero’s to complete Year 13 and is delighted to be heading to Cardiff University to study Dental Hygiene.

Jess said: “I was delighted to come back to complete my A Levels at Romero’s and am so grateful for the support and kindness I received.”

Ashton Billett who achieved five grade As, in Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Further Maths and an EPQ in Advanced Geometry said: “I am delighted with these results and want to thank all of the staff for the incredible support I have received at Romero’s. Although it has been a lot of hard work, it’s all been worth it and I can’t wait to start Year 13.”

Head of Sixth Form, Mr Noye said: “We are rightly incredibly proud of our students, who have worked so hard and achieved exceptional outcomes. These results have laid a secure foundation for success in Year 13 and reflect our continued commitment to excellence and support of students’ achievements and success. We look forward to welcoming our sixth formers back in September.”

Headteacher, Mr Byrne has proudly congratulated all Sixth Formers, saying: “Well done to our first ever cohort of sixth formers, once again, what you have achieved is extraordinary and we could not be prouder of you.”

