Successful Ofsted inspection for Felpham Community College

Felpham Community College received a two-day Ofsted inspection at the end of October, the penultimate week before the half term break.

The inspection was designated an ‘Ungraded’ one – which means the team ascertain whether a school has ‘taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’.

For FCC, this meant successfully maintaining a judgement of ‘Good’ in all areas, with effective safeguarding.

The Ofsted report following the inspection was published on November 22 and is available on our website.

Ms Pike, Headteacher at Felpham commented: “As a school community, we are very pleased and proud that we were successful in providing the evidence required to maintain the standards identified at our previous inspection – ‘Good’ in all areas, with effective safeguarding.

"For us, the report really reflects the unique and special qualities that we have as a school, and acknowledges the progress we have already made, as well as our commitment to the journey ahead.

"As a school, we do not rest on our laurels, and it so gratifying to know that the areas for improvement are exactly the things that we are already working extremely hard to achieve. We can now continue our journey exactly as we had hoped and planned, which we are looking forward to doing.

"Thank you to our staff and our students for their hard work and commitment to FCC.”