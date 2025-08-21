Summer GCSE joy at Seahaven Academy

As students across the country receive their GCSE results today, Year 11s at Seahaven Academy are celebrating a summer of good results this morning.

This year, the school has seen 38% of students achieving a grade 5 or above in English and maths, as well as strong performances across Art, Drama, English and Physical Education. Students’ hard work has seen them end their time at Seahaven Academy on a high, as they embark on the next steps of their education in the autumn.

With excitement around the school this morning as students collected their results, some young people have enjoyed particular success, including:

-Elizabeth, who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s;

Year 11s celebrate receiving their GCSE exam results.

-Stanley, who achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;

-Charlie, who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7;

-Fernando, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s;

-Sophie, who achieved two grade 9s and seven grade 8s.

Seahaven students collect their results today

Stanley said: "I am really proud of how well I have done. For any student who is going into Year 11 next year, I would say try harder from the start; hard work really does pay off."

Leo, who also collected his results today, said: "I am absolutely over the moon with my results, they are the best that I have ever seen."

Mother of student Sophie, added: "I am so proud of my daughter. She worked so hard throughout her time at Seahaven. She has expectational grades and will now study her chosen A-levels and is one step closer to studying midwifery at University. I couldn't be prouder."

Mark Newnham-Reeve, Principal of Seahaven Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our Year 11s collecting their results today. These outcomes represent their hard work and dedication over a number of years – not just during their GCSE studies – and we hope each and every one of them reflects positively on how they have performed.

Smiles all round at Seahaven Academy.

“It is particularly pleasing that, as students gain these qualifications, they have also grown into committed, kind and confident young people who have contributed to our school community. We are looking forward to seeing them successfully take their next steps in education, training and employment and begin their new chapters.

“Days like today are of course also an important moment to thank our staff team for all they do to teach, guide and support our students. We are very grateful to them and to parents, carers and families for their part in these achievements.”