Summerlea pupils enjoy Aspirations Week

Year 6 pupils at Summerlea School in Rustington enjoyed the third annual aspirations week culminating in a careers fair on Friday, June 14.

With the knowledge that 85 per cent of careers that will exist in 2030 haven't yet been invented, pupils at Summerlea entered their aspirations week with the thought that their dreams and what they care about can shape the future.

The week is also designed to raise aspirations and challenge stereotypes. Once again, a range of roles and jobs, skills and passions were shared at the fair from florists, to engineers and from authors to master glass painters.

Emergency services, broadcasters and scientists were also among those answering questions, engaging the young people and inspiring future generations to consider where their futures lie.

Children trying their hand at glasswork. A role many did not know existed.

Alun Beard, radiographer said: "It is always hard competing with a fire truck and a Rolls Royce but all of the children were really engaged and asked some good questions."