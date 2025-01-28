Superb inspection report for Midhurst Primary School!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the penultimate week of the Autumn term, Midhurst C of E Primary School received an inspection from the SIAMs team. SIAMS is the: Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

The report highlighted many positives and we are very proud to share lots of the findings with everyone. Headteacher, Mark Jefferson, remarked, "I am extremely proud of the report which reflects the hard work of both the children, staff and parents which make our Midhurst family, a family I am proud to be part of so special.”

Within the main body of the report, the Inspection findings remarked that, 'Midhurst Church of England Primary School is a haven of compassion and nurture.' Further to this was praise for inclusion with the report remarking that, 'Provision for those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is bespoke and imaginative.' Louise Chance, SENDCO and Assistant Head reported that she was delighted at this recognition for the hard work of teachers and teaching assistants in insuring that all classrooms were safe spaces where everyone was welcome. Overall, the inspection found that, '...children are flourishing by being a pupil at Midhurst Primary School.' There was also praise for the newly-designed curriculum’s breadth and ambition. With the report stating stating: “Recent revisions to the whole curriculum have been driven by the vision. The extra-curricular offer is very enriching. As a result, children enjoy their learning and like attending their school.” Everyone at school has been buoyed by this hugely positive and complimentary report.

The full report is available to read on our website: midhurst-primary-school.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/FINAL-Midhurst-Church-of-England-VC-Primary-School-125988.pdf

There are a lot of exciting events happening throughout the Spring Term at MPS. Oak Class, our Year 6s look forward to their annual residential trip to the Isle of Wight while Birch Class, our Year 1s head off to Arundel Castle. Acorn Class head off to Goodwood Farm next week to learn more about where our food comes from!

We welcome any visits to our happy, friendly school and would be delighted to show round new, prospective or current parents just e-mail in at: [email protected] or phone: 01730 813526