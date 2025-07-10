‘Support local with teacher gifts’, urge Brighton business leaders

With the end of the school year on its way, residents are encouraged to 'think local' with teacher gifts to boost Brighton’s economy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clear ‘support local’ message has been shared ahead of the end of term on behalf of Brighton businesses.

The backers of the Brighton Gift Card say the end of term is an opportunity to lock vital spend into the city, with an estimated £7.8 million set to be spent in the UK on teacher gifts by families with primary school aged children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introduced in 2023, the Brighton Gift Card can be spent with over 65 local businesses, with over £23,000 generated through the initiative in the last year.

Brighton Gift Card in The Lanes, Brighton

Gift cards were popular for end of term gifts in 2024, with Gift Card & Voucher Association (GCVA) data suggesting that 2.9% of people purchased a gift card for the occasion.

Shelley Welti from Brilliant Brighton - Brighton’s Business Improvement District -, who are behind the Brighton Gift Card said: “Teachers and school staff do an amazing job each year, and it’s natural that families want to say thank you. Collecting as a class is a popular way to arrange a teacher gift, and the Brighton Gift Card is the ideal gift as it can be spent with over 65 businesses locally.

“There were around 4.5 million children in primary education in the UK in January 2024, if 25% of those families contributed £7 to a teacher gift, that is over £7,875,000 being spent on teacher gifts each year. Choosing our local gift card as an end of term gift locks some of that spend into our city centre and importantly, gives teachers unbeatable local choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton Gift Card is part of the award-winning Town & City Gift Card concept from Miconex, active across the UK. Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said:

“In our 2024 research, 97% of people said they’d like a gift card that can be spent with local businesses. The Brighton Gift Card can be spent with big brands and indies across a wide range of sectors, so there’s no need to second guess a teacher’s favourite shop, restaurant or salon - they can pick for themselves. And as cards are spent locally, it has a positive impact on the local economy, which is good for everyone.”

The Brighton Gift Card can be purchased via: brightongiftcard.co.uk and also collected to be topped up at home from locations across the city centre, including: Brighton & Hove Buses’ Travel Shop, Jubilee Library, Bird & Blend Tea Co., Toby Tiger and Global Links.